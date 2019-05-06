Report: Pat Verbeek will join Yzerman in Red Wings front office

DETROIT - Pat Verbeek is leaving the Tampa Bay Lightning front office to follow Steve Yzerman to Detroit.

That's according to TSN's Bob McKenzie, who reported on his podcast that Verbeek, who was Yzerman's assistant general manager in Tampa, will follow his boss to the Red Wings to do the same job.

Verbeek played two seasons with the Red Wings from 1999 to 2001. He retired from playing in 2002 after a final year with the Dallas Stars. Overall, he scored 522 goals and 1,062 points in 1,424 career NHL games.

Verbeek then did some broadcasting for the Red Wings before becoming a pro scout for the team. He had been working alongside Yzerman in Tampa until Yzerman announced he was leaving to go home to Detroit. Months later, the Red Wings announced Yzerman is the team's new general manager.

Report: Ken Holland officially hired as Edmonton Oilers GM

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.