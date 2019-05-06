Detroit Red Wings hire Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager

Pat Verbeek of the Detroit Red Wings looks to the scoreboard during a game on Oct. 28, 2000, against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. (Tom Pidgeon /Allsport)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have hired former player and scout Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager, the team announced Monday.

Verbeek will serve alongside current assistant general manager Ryan Martin under new GM Steve Yzerman in the Red Wings' front office.

"I'm very excited to return to the Red Wings," Verbeek said. "I want to thank the Ilitch family, Jimmy Devellano, Ken Holland and Steve Yzerman for giving me a start in scouting after my playing career and providing a strong foundation for my managerial career. I'd also like to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning for nine tremendous years. I believe there is an exciting young core here in Detroit, and I'm looking forward to working with the rest of the hockey operations staff to get this team back into contention."

The announcement comes after longtime Red Wings general manager Ken Holland reportedly accepted the same position with the Edmonton Oilers. Holland spent 22 years as the Red Wings' GM before being moved to a senior front office role when Yzerman was introduced last month.

Ken Holland (left), Steve Yzerman (middle) and Christopher Illitch (right) as a press conference to introduce Yzerman as Red Wings general manager (WDIV)

Verbeek, 54, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, played 1,424 games in the National Hockey League, racking up 1,063 points. He played 135 games in Detroit from 1999-2001, notching 78 points.

He played in the NHL All-Star Game in 1991 and 1996.

He began his post-playing career as a professional scout for the Red Wings in 2006. He held the position through 2010 before Yzerman hired him to join the Tampa Bay Lightning as director of professional scouting.

Verbeek was promoted to assistant general manager and director of player personnel two years later.

"Pat Verbeek is one of the brightest minds and hardest workers in the game and has been a trusted and valued resource to me throughout my management career," Yzerman said. "He played a pivotal role in helping build the Lightning into a Stanley Cup contender throughout his tenure with the organization. I'm very excited to have Pat on board in Detroit and look forward to continuing to work alongside him."

Verbeek will focus on player personnel decisions in Detroit while Martin serves as general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's American Hockey League affiliate.

