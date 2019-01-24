Olympic Champion Meryl Davis reports on Figure Skating Championships for Local 4

2014 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Meryl Davis is serving as a correspondent for WDIV-Local 4’s coverage of the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships that will be held January 18-27, 2019 in Detroit.

Davis is contributing to news segments, digital only content and “Champions on Ice,” the local special from Little Caesars Arena. She also worked with Local 4 during the 2018 Winter Olympics to give skating analysis.

“Metro Detroit is an international mecca for competitive figure skating. As a station, we have celebrated and reported on the sport that’s captivated generations of fans. We’ve been fortunate to have skating champions Meryl Davis and Tara Lipinski as part of Local 4’s Olympic skating coverage in the past,” said News Director Kim Voet. “Now we’re excited to bring viewers the beauty and athleticism of the sport again, as the best of the best compete right here in our backyard.”

Local 4 News will be live from the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in newscasts and have comprehensive content on ClickOnDetroit.

On Friday, January 25, WDIV’s mid-morning talk show “Live in the D” will be broadcasting from the event and that night, Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill and Bernie Smilovitz will host “Champions on Ice” at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4 and streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Coverage will continue throughout the weekend with Local 4 Sports Anchor Jamie Edmonds, along with Davis, live from Little Caesars Arena.

U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men, pairs and ice dance at the senior, junior, novice, intermediate and juvenile levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.