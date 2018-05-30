PGA Tour announces new professional golf tournament coming to Detroit in 2019

The PGA Tour announced a new professional golf tournament is coming to Detroit, beginning in 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - PGA Tour officials announced a new professional golf tournament is coming to Detroit in 2019.

Officials with Quicken Loans and the PGA Tour announced the deal Wednesday. Quicken Loans worked with the PGA Tour for "several years" to bring a tournament to the Motor City, officials said.

"Professional golf belongs in Detroit," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said. "The Motor City, and the entire state of Michigan, have long served as a premier golf destination with some of the best courses in the country. We will be working with the PGA Tour to make the Detroit stop one of the most exciting and engaging events on the professional golf calendar."

The Detroit Golf Club is expected to host the tournament. The club's membership recently voted to allow its board of directors to explore bringing the PGA Tour to its historic Donald Ross-designed golf course.

“The PGA Tour stop in Detroit is the latest major announcement confirming Detroit is well on its way to becoming one of our country’s premier entertainment destinations,” Farner said. “There is an undeniable energy in the city that we are eager to showcase. This event will introduce hundreds of thousands of visitors to the vibrant art, restaurants, architecture, technology scene and nightlife that has emerged right here in Detroit.”

As part of the agreement, Quicken Loans will remain the title sponsor of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018.

The PGA Tour held annual tournaments in Detroit for 45 years between 1958 and 2009. An economic downturn led to sponsor Buick's withdrawal.

"It’s a market we always wanted to go back to, and we’re thrilled that we will now have that chance,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

