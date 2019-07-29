PGA Tour: Date set for 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

DETROIT - The 2020 date for Detroit's PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is set.

The inaugural event took place earlier this year at the Detroit Golf Club. The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held May 26-31.

It will take place the same weekend as the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the dates the PGA TOUR has provided us, and we are looking forward to holding to another phenomenal tournament in 2020. Not only will the Rocket Mortgage Classic be a great way to kick off summer in Detroit immediately after the Memorial Day holiday, but we will once again have our tournament fall between two major championships - the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. We are confident that the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be an attractive option for many of the world’s top players, and allow us to recruit another exceptional field, just as we did for our inaugural tournament," said Jason Langwell, executive director for the event.

“With the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Detroit Grand Prix being held during the same week, we will have another excellent opportunity to shine a bright, international spotlight on the city of Detroit. Viewers will have a front-row seat to some of the best excitement and energy Detroit has to offer."

