Pistons center Andre Drummond responds after being left off NBA All Star team

The NBA's leading rebounder is not going to the All Star game this year.

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was left off the NBA All Star team this year, despite having a strong year, averaging 14 points and a league-leading 15 rebounds per game.

Drummond responded to the snub on Twitter.

"Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here! Lmao on to the next," Drummond tweeted. "Gotta be fuc**n kidding me lol."

Kristaps Porzingis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Oladipo were among the first-time All-Stars announced Tuesday.

No players from the Detroit Pistons were selected to the All Star team this year.

Injured Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson also tweeted about the snub:

