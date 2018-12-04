Sports

Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha out 4-6 weeks with hand injury

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Anthony Mantha looks on while playing the Tampa Bay Lightning at Joe Louis Arena on November 15, 2016 in Detroit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha will miss 4-6 weeks with a hand injury, the team announced Tuesday. 

Mantha, 24, has 9 goals and 5 assists through 27 games played this season. 

It's unclear how he injured his hand. However, he was involved in a fight during the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. 

Mantha has injured his hand fighting before. 

