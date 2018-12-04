Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha out 4-6 weeks with hand injury

Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha will miss 4-6 weeks with a hand injury, the team announced Tuesday.
Mantha, 24, has 9 goals and 5 assists through 27 games played this season.
It's unclear how he injured his hand. However, he was involved in a fight during the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
Mantha has injured his hand fighting before.
