Red Wings roster at 22 ahead of season opener

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) gets into position for a face off in the third period of the Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings pre-season NHL hockey game at Little Caesars Arena (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have set their roster at 22 players ahead of Thursday's opening against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesar's Arena.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday (TV: FSD)

Zetterberg to drop puck for Red Wings home opener

Winger Luke Witkowski along with defensemen Joe Hicketts and Filip Hronek have been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings roster includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.

Here is the roster:

Notables are forwards Michael Rasmussen and Christoffer Ehn, and defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Libor Sulak. These players are rookies with a chance to debut Thursday night.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.