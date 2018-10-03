Zetterberg to drop puck for Red Wings home opener

Former Detroit Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman shakes hands with Henrik Zetterberg at center ice after a ceremonial puck drop during the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Henrik Zetterberg will drop the puck Thursday night as the Detroit Red Wings open the 2018-19 season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The former Red Wings captain announced this past month that he is done playing professional hockey due to his back injury. Now, instead of participating in the ceremonial puck drop as the team's leader, he will be the one dropping the puck.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday (TV: FSD)

Zetterberg played 1,08v2 games for the Red Wings over 15 seasons from 2002-18. His career accomplishments include:

337 goals, 623 assists and 960 points

Won Conn Smythe Trophy as most-valuable player of the 2008 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Member of NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2002-03

Awarded the 2013 NHL Foundation Player Award

Awarded the 2015 King Clancy Trophy

He is one of just 28 players in the "Triple Gold Club," for players who have won a World Championship gold medal (2006), Olympic gold medal (2006) and Stanley Cup (2008).

RED WINGS NEWS:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.