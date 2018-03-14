Detroit Lions release TE Eric Ebron after failing to find trade partner

DETROIT - Tight end Eric Ebron is being released by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions will release the former first-round pick after failing to find a trade partner.

Ebron will enter the free agent market, which opens this afternoon in the NFL. He was entering his fifth season with the Lions since being drafted in 2014.

Ebron has had his ups and downs during his Lions career, dealing with drops and penalties, before having somewhat of a breakout finish to last season, catching 53 passes for four touchdowns in 2017.

Ebron compiled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with Detroit.

#Lions announced today that they have released TE Eric Ebron. pic.twitter.com/hmaRniJrRK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 14, 2018

