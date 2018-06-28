Report: Fired Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio says slur was not directed at team employee

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Chris Bosio #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks through the dugout during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers…

The Detroit Tigers fired their pitching coach Chris Bosio this week following what the team called "insensitive comments" towards a team employee.

Bosio says he was shocked by the firing.

Bosio told USA Today Sports that he's crushed and insists he didn't direct anything at a team employee.

“Someone in our coaches’ room asked me (Monday afternoon) about Stumpf,’’ Bosio said. “And I said, “Oh, you mean, 'Spider Monkey.' That’s his nickname. He’s a skinny little white kid who makes all of these funny faces when he works out.

“The kid thought we were talking about him. He got all upset. He assumed we were talking about him. I said, “No, no, no. We’re talking about Stumpf.’

“And that was it. I swear on my mom and dad’s graves, there was nothing else to it.’’

Bosio said he did not deny using the slur but denied directing it to an employee.

“I didn’t deny it,’’ Bosio said. “But it was directed at Stumpf, and the face he makes when he lifts weights. That’s it.’’

“Al said, we got all of our information, and we’re firing you because of your insensitive comments,’’ Bosio said. “I said, “Comments? There was one comment. And it wasn’t even directed at the kid.’

“Al said, “We and Major League Baseball have a zero-tolerance policy. I said, “Al, I don’t have any issues with anybody. I didn’t cross the line. I’m really sorry, but that’s not my intent. I can’t believe this.

“My God.’ ’’

More here from Bob Nightengale and USA Today Sports.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.