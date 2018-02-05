Report: Lions to name Matt Patricia as head coach midweek

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

DETROIT - It's the worst kept secret in the NFL.

Patriots' Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia was all-but officially announced as the Lions next head coach. And we knew that wouldn't happen until after the Super Bowl.

But now we know when the Lions will roll out the red carpet.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the hiring of Patricia would be announced midweek.

The news came shortly after Patriots loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday, a loss Patricia took the blame for.

When asked about the Lions' job after the game, Patricia told reporters: "Right now it's all about the game and Philly and my disappointment in the outcome of the game tonight."

