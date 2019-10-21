Report: Pistons to waive Joe Johnson in final roster cuts

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 30: Joe Johnson #24 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during the Detroit Pistons Media Day at Pistons Practice Facility on September 30, 2019 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory…

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly waive former all-star shooting guard Joe Johnson in their final roster cuts on Monday afternoon.

The deadline for NBA teams to finalize their active 15-man roster is at 5 p.m. EST.

ESPN's Woj reported the news Monday, tweeting:

Johnson had come to Pistons camp with a non-guaranteed contract. Pistons deciding to use roster spots for Christian Wood and continued development of young guard Khryi Thomas. https://t.co/xeHcJvD0QA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

The Pistons open the regular season on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.