Report: Pistons to waive Joe Johnson in final roster cuts

The Detroit Pistons will reportedly waive former all-star shooting guard Joe Johnson in their final roster cuts on Monday afternoon.
The deadline for NBA teams to finalize their active 15-man roster is at 5 p.m. EST.
ESPN's Woj reported the news Monday, tweeting:
Johnson had come to Pistons camp with a non-guaranteed contract. Pistons deciding to use roster spots for Christian Wood and continued development of young guard Khryi Thomas. https://t.co/xeHcJvD0QA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019
The Pistons open the regular season on Wednesday.
