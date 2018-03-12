Report: Running back DeMarco Murray to visit with Detroit Lions ahead of free agency

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: DeMarco Murray #29 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Free agent running back DeMarco Murray will visit with the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to reports.

The NFL's free agency period begins this week. Murray was released by the Tennessee Titans after two seasons last week.

Murray, 30, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys back in 2011 before being traded to Philadelphia and then signing with the Titans in 2016.

The three-time pro bowler has more than 7,000 rushing yards and nearly 50 touchdowns in his seven year NFL career.

Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart is also reportedly visiting with the Lions.

Detroit has been one of the worst rushing teams in recent history, finishing dead last in the NFL last year with only 1,221 total rushing yards.

