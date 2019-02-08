Report: Wayne Ellington plans to sign with Pistons after clearing waivers

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Wayne Ellington #2 of the Miami Heat celebrates his three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 25, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.The Miami Heat…

Veteran guard Wayne Ellington is nearing a commitment to sign with the Detroit Pistons after becoming a free agent, according to ESPN.

Ellington will become a free agent once he clears waivers. He was traded to Phoenix from Miami before the deadline. The Suns planned to buyout his contract.

The 31-year-old shooting guard is in his 10th NBA season. He was drafted back in 2009 out of North Carolina.

In his career, Ellington has averaged 8 points per game, shooting 38 percent from the three point line. He played 25 games with Miami this year, averaging 8.4 points per game and nearly 2 rebounds.

