Report: Wayne Ellington plans to sign with Pistons after clearing waivers

Veteran guard Wayne Ellington is nearing a commitment to sign with the Detroit Pistons after becoming a free agent, according to ESPN.
Ellington will become a free agent once he clears waivers. He was traded to Phoenix from Miami before the deadline. The Suns planned to buyout his contract.
The 31-year-old shooting guard is in his 10th NBA season. He was drafted back in 2009 out of North Carolina.
In his career, Ellington has averaged 8 points per game, shooting 38 percent from the three point line. He played 25 games with Miami this year, averaging 8.4 points per game and nearly 2 rebounds.
