A guide to the 2019 Detroit City FC season

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The 2019 Detroit City Football Club season kicks off this weekend with an away game.

The Boys in Rouge will take on the Michigan Stars on Sunday at Ultimate Arena in Pontiac before they head home to Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium on May 19.

This year is the team's first season playing in the National Premier Soccer League Founders Cup, which adds extra games in the late summer and early fall following the regular season.

How to get tickets

Home game tickets can be purchased online or at the gate at Keyworth Stadium. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door for general admission.

There are also gold admission tickets, which allow access to the GOLD section for $20 and VIP tickets, which include on-field seating, food and drinks. VIP tickets are $50.

Tickets go on sale 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Buy tickets here.

Season tickets are also available. Click here for more information about season ticket packages.

March to the Match

Detroit City FC fans celebrate game days with a march filled with smoke, chanting, singing and drumming to Keyworth Stadium.

Fans meet at the Fowling Warehouse at 3901 Christopher St. 60 minutes prior to kickoff and march to the stadium.

Stadium food and drink

Match days feature an array of local food and drink options, including food trucks and locally brewed beers.

The selections change, but fans can expect to see eateries such as Royal Kabob, Slow's 2 Go and El Guapo.

Nonalcoholic drink selections include Rip It Energy, Absopure water and Faygo, while Michigan-made alcohol options include Axle Brewing Co., Blake's Hard Cider Co., Stroh's, Detroit City Distillery and Brew Detroit.

READ: Brew Detroit beers coming to Keyworth Stadium

Before and after games, fans can enjoy food and drinks at the City Clubhouse at 3401 E. Lafayette St. in Detroit. The Clubhouse is offering buy one, get one free pies during every matchday -- including away games.

Parking

Fans can park at Veterans Park at Joseph Campau and Dan Street. Parking costs $10, cash only, for non-Gold Card holders. The lot opens at 4 p.m.

Parking is free at the Hamtramck Town Center Shopping Center near Joseph Campau and Holbrook avenues.

McShane's Pub in Corktown offers a matchday shuttle. The shuttle leaves from 1460 Michigan Ave. in Detroit 60 minutes and 30 minutes prior to matches.

Handicapped-accessible parking is available in a grass lot next to the stadium's east entrance. Fans who need handicapped-accessible parking are asked to email info@detcityfc.com.

Other important information

Outside food and drinks are prohibited. Empty water bottles can be brought into the stadium.

Coolers and large umbrellas are not allowed. Small umbrellas that don't have a metal tip are allowed.

Only small cameras that can fit inside a small bag are allowed. Large cameras and lenses, as well as tripods, are prohibited.

Bags are allowed but all bags are subject to being searched.

Pets are prohibited inside the stadium.

2019 NPSL regular season schedule (home games are bolded):

Sunday, May 12 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, May 19 -- Kalamazoo FC

Friday, May 24 -- AFC Ann Arbor

Monday, May 27 -- FC Indiana

Sunday, June 2 -- FC Columbus

Friday, June 7 -- FC Indiana

Sunday, June 9 -- Grand Rapids FC

Friday, June 14 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, June 16 -- Toledo Villa

Saturday, June 22 -- FC Columbus

Sunday, June 30 -- Toledo Villa

Friday, July 5 -- Grand Rapids FC

Sunday, July 7 -- AFC Ann Arbor

Saturday, July 13 -- Kalamazoo FC

2019 Detroit City FC Founders Cup Schedule (home games are bolded):

Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Miami FC

Saturday, Aug. 17 -- Chattanooga FC

Saturday, Aug. 24 -- Miami United

Saturday, Aug. 31 -- Milwaukee Torrent

Saturday, Sept. 21 -- New York Cosmos

Saturday, Sept. 28 -- Miami FC

Saturday, Oct. 5 -- Chattanooga FC

Saturday, Oct. 12 -- New York Cosmos

Saturday, Oct. 19 -- Miami United

Saturday, Oct. 26 -- Milwaukee Torrent

Tweets by DetroitCityFC

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.