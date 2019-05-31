Lyft partners with Detroit City FC to support local LGBTQ organization during Pride Month

DETROIT - For every ride taken to or from a Detroit City Football Club home game in June, Lyft will donate a dollar to the Ruth Ellis Center.

The center, located in Detroit, provides housing and support for LGBTQ youth.

The first game during Pride Month is 5 p.m. Sunday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

At the last June 30 game, youth from the Ruth Ellis Center will perform during halftime.

Detroit City partners with the Ruth Ellis Center each season. Supporters of the soccer team and the Chattanooga Football Club started Prideraiser in 2017, an initiative that raises money for local LGBTQ charities.

"We’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for the Ruth Ellis Center, and the work they do with vulnerable members of our community that are pushed to the fringes of our society," said Sean Mann, CEO and co-owner of DCFC. "We’re very proud of our supporters for taking this initiative across the country, and excited to have a partner like Lyft that supports these values.”

Lyft will also donate $1 per ride taken to “Catfight for the Crown,” an annual Ruth Ellis Center Fundraiser on June 7 at the Fillmore Detroit.

“Ruth Ellis Center is a trailblazing organization. We’re so proud to be a supporter and to offer the opportunity for all of our Detroit riders to support its mission this June," said Elliot Darvick, general manager of Lyft Detroit.

June DCFC home games:

Sunday, June 2 -- FC Columbus

Friday, June 7 -- FC Indiana

Friday, June 14 -- Michigan Stars

Sunday, June 30 -- Toledo Villa

