Vote now: Who did Detroit Lions fans despise the most?

09 Sep 2001: Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 28-6. (Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

Who did Detroit Lions fans despise the most?

The NFL region of the bracket is obviously the weakest of the entire bracket and you know exactly why. It takes success to form rivalries and the Detroit Lions have lacked just that.

Topping the region at the No. 1 seed is the ultimate Lions slayer, Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, who posted a 28-9 career record against Detroit, including an undefeated record at Lambeau Field.

Others in the region include Emmitt Smith, Sterling Sharpe, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Allen and Adrian Peterson. Again, players that mostly beat the Lions - a lot.

Vote in the first round of the NFL bracket below:

Vote in each of the other regions below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.