Vote now: Who did Detroit Red Wings fans despise the most?

17 May 1997: Right wing Claude Lemieux, left wing Waleri Kamensky of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate during a playoff game against the Detroit Red wings at the McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Red wings won the game 4-2. Mandatory…

Who did Detroit Red Wings fans despise the most?

The NHL region of the bracket is loaded, thanks mostly to the long run of success for the Red Wings between 1995 and 2009. Four championships and big-time playoff match-ups molded this region into a list of heavy hitters.

The top seeds won't shock anyone: Claude Lemieux and Patrick Roy. These two battled and brawled with the Red Wings for years, including the legendary "Brawl in Hockeytown" in 1997.

Lower seeds include Sidney Crosby, Chris Pronger, Tie Domi, Adam Foote and others.

