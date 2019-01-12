WATCH: Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin gets standing ovation in return to LA

LOS ANGELES - Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin returned to face his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time since being traded last year.

Griffin was greeted with a standing ovation and tribute video in his return to L.A.

Griffin is the most prolific Clippers player in the history of the franchise and was traded to Detroit, which came as a surprise to fans, near the NBA Trade Deadline last season.

Check it out below:

Pistons’ Blake Griffin with a warm reception in first game vs. Clippers back in LA pic.twitter.com/3Pqb6kIMDT — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 12, 2019

Blake Griffin bastante ovacionado lá em LA!



🎥: @NotoriousOHMpic.twitter.com/z1NGFLD2o8 — Matchup Brasil - NBA 🇧🇷 (@MatchupBR) January 12, 2019

Griffin also apparently didn't want to chat with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer before the game:

Blake is truly a Piston now. #DetroitVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/UiAoGi4Yow — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) January 12, 2019

