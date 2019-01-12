Sports

WATCH: Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin gets standing ovation in return to LA

Former Clippers star makes first return to old team

By Ken Haddad

LOS ANGELES - Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin returned to face his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time since being traded last year.

Griffin was greeted with a standing ovation and tribute video in his return to L.A.

Griffin is the most prolific Clippers player in the history of the franchise and was traded to Detroit, which came as a surprise to fans, near the NBA Trade Deadline last season.

Check it out below:

Griffin also apparently didn't want to chat with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer before the game:

