Will Le'Veon Bell sign with Steelers before deadline? Follow live NFL updates

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell has until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to sign his franchise tag deal if he wants to play this year.

The star running back tweeted “Farewell Miami” last week, possibly indicating the end of his months-long standoff with the club. Bell hasn’t been inside the Pittsburgh locker room since last January, opting to stay away rather than sign his one-year franchise tender.

The two-time All-Pro has sacrificed half of the $14.4 million he’s due this season but needs to report by Nov. 13 to make sure he accrues enough service time to reach free agency in March.

Follow live Le'Veon Bell signing updates below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.