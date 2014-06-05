Forecast: Overlord -- 1994 Local 4 special explores meteorological planning for D-Day

This week we commemorate the 77th anniversary of World War II’s Operation Overlord, otherwise known as D-Day.

The Allied invasion of the Nazi-held French coast at Normandy is widely regarded as one of the most important military operations in history. But the story of how a small band of meteorologists played a decisive role in the invasion's planning went largely untold for decades.

For the 50th anniversary of D-Day, I produced this documentary, "Forecast: Overlord," hosted by Chuck Gaidica. "Forecast: Overlord" first aired on Local 4 on June 6, 1994.

This project was a true labor of love. For three and a half years, traveled the country, interviewing D-Day invasion meteorologists, D-Day veterans, and even the late Walter Cronkite -- who covered the assault on Normandy for CBS radio from a bomber overhead. I also tracked down declassified military documents about the invasion, which provided a great deal of insight.

This program provides unique look into a critical part of the D-Day story that most people have never heard about. Our research for the program was deemed historically significant enough to become part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library's D-Day archive, the British Meteorological Archives, and the Museums of Television and Radio History in New York and Chicago.

I’m please we’re able to again share “Forecast: Overlord,” to honor the men who were so instrumental in the liberation of Europe that began 70 years ago Friday.