The Detroit Youth Choir changes lives, to return to 'America's Got Talent'

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir is practicing more than it ever has, motivated to get to the next round of "America's Got Talent."

It's more than just a choir, it's like a family to its members. It's helped Gwendolyn Jackson have an optimistic look on life, something that hasn't been easy since the 12-year-old lost her father to gun violence. Her father, Marcel Jackson, was 39 and was a member of the community police group Detroit 300.

In June 2012, he was killed while working as a security guard at Palladium Night Club. He left behind his wife and their six children.

Gwendolyn Jackson has found a safe space at the Detroit Youth Choir where she is surrounded by others who have their own stories to tell.

"It's up to us to kind of mentor them and to guide them and to help them through their issue," said choreographer Ashia Lee. "We help them express it through their dancing and through their singing."

Viewers can see the energy and feel their experiences when they hear the Detroit Youth Choir sing.

The 52 members of the Detroit Youth Choir are heading to Los Angeles to prepare for their next performance on "America's Got Talent."

Mark your calendars -- they'll be on the show on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and they need votes to get to the next round.

You can watch Kimberly Gill's full story on the Detroit Youth Choir above.