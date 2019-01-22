Graham Media Group's WDIV Promotes Ro Coppola and Jennifer Wallace

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit, has promoted Ro Coppola to the role of Director of Digital and Enterprise Content. She will supervise the station's multiplatform expansion of content and distribution across broadcast, desktop, mobile, and over-the-top.

Coppola has spent her career in television news with WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit, starting as a Production Assistant before moving to Sports Producer and then becoming Executive Producer of Special Projects in 2005. She also spearheads news special programming. During her tenure as part of the news leadership team, she has led her team to both ratings and journalistic success.

“We want a talented creator to lead and manage our digital properties and expand our digital footprint. This includes supervising the ClickOnDetroit staff, social media staff and special projects team,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “Ro is the most get it done person I know and what a great story. She started as an intern and now she is part of the leadership team at the station where she got her start.”

The Director of Digital and Enterprise Content will work with the station’s editorial, marketing and sales staff to achieve ambitious goals for the company’s properties.

Coppola is a graduate of Wayne State University.

Jennifer Wallace has been named Assistant News Director. She is the current Dayside Executive Producer and will be maintaining her role as the newsroom’s watchdog and point person for the team of producers, writers, reporters, anchors and photojournalists. Her new responsibilities will include an elevated role in managing daily news content and coverage, in addition to overseeing special news coverage. She will also work on long term strategic planning initiatives as the current news media landscape evolves.

Wallace earned a B.A. from University of California – Santa Barbara and a J.D. from Boston University. She came to WDIV-Local 4 in 1997 as an Associate Producer and worked her way up the newsroom ladder by becoming a Producer, Nightside Executive Producer and most recently Dayside Executive Producer.

“Jen has done a tremendous job strengthening our news content and being a strong leader for every person who walks into our newsroom,” said News Director Kim Voet. “She is whip smart and has that enviable blend of a likable personality and amazingly strong news judgment.”

Drutz continues, “Our leadership team is dedicated to a relentless pursuit of innovation. The promotions of Ro and Jen further validates our commitment to advancing both the content and the role of local media in the lives of our community and beyond.”

Coppola and Wallace assume their positions immediately.

