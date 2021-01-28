Robinhood appears to halt support on Reddit-driven GameStop, AMC stocks

This Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Robinhood Financial agreed to pay $65 million to settle government charges that it failed to disclose the full details of its dealings with high-speed traders and didn't get the best prices for customers trading on its app, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

The popular stock investment app Robinhood has stopped supporting the purchase of new shares on a handful of stocks supported by the recent Reddit fueled frenzy.

Robinhood messages posted to various company pages like GameStop, AMC and Nokia, inform users that the stock is not supported on Robinhood, or not available for purchase. Some are allowed to sell.

Robinhood has not issued any guidance on the halt and it’s unclear how long it will last.

Check back for updates.

A Reddit group known as WallStreetBets has rallied its members behind several stocks, most notably GameStop, which has increased by nearly 1,000% in the last week.

AMC has increased by 400% in the last week.

