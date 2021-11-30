Stellantis and Factorial Energy announce joint venture for EV batteries

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2021 file photo shows the Stellantis sign outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich. Automaker Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday, Sept. 1 it will pay $285 million for an auto-finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers. Netherlands-based Stellantis said it will pay cash to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., the parent of Houston-based auto-finance firm First Investors Financial Services Group. The deal is expected to close by year end. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – A development agreement between Stellantis and Factorial Energy was announced Tuesday regarding Factorial’s high voltage traction solid-state batteries, according to a news release acquired by ClickOnDetroit.

The deal includes a strategic investment from Strellantis, though no monetary figure was announced. Factorial has developed “breakthrough solid-state technology that addresses key issues holding back wide-scale consumer adoption of electric vehicles: driving range and safety,” reads the news release from Stellantis.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said of the partnership:

“Our investment in Factorial and other highly recognized battery partners boosts the speed and agility needed to provide cutting-edge technology for our electric vehicle portfolio. Initiatives like these will yield a faster time to market and more cost-effective transition to solid-state technology.”

Ad

Siyu Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Factorial Energy, said:

“It is a great honor to partner with Stellantis, a leading global mobility player, which has some of the most iconic auto brands in the world. It is an incredible opportunity for us to advance the adoption of our clean, efficient, and safe solid-state battery technology to the mass market.”

In July of 2021, Stellantis announced during its EV Day program that they’re targeting 2026 as the date to have the first competitive solid-state battery tech in the market.

Read back: Stellantis: 98% of models to be electric or hybrid by 2025

Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) provides Factorial’s technology that grasps solid electrolyte material that enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-voltage and high-capacity electrodes that scale 40AH cells, keeping it at room temperature. FEST is safer than your standard lithium-ion technology; it extends driving distance and is also easy to integrate into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure.

Ad

Automotive topic pages