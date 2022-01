Tech event CES 2022 welcomed in-person attendees once again after going virtual last year. Here are some of the tech products you should watch out for.

Tech event CES 2022 welcomed in-person attendees once again after going virtual last year.

Here are some of the tech products you should watch out for.

Watch Andrew Humphrey’s full report in the video above.

Read and watch more: Tech Time stories

Related: CES gadget show turnout falls more than 70% thanks to COVID