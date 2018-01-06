Do users really need a new iPhone battery after Apple's intentional slow-down?

DETROIT - A battery issue and intentional slow-down issue for older iPhones has Apple fighting class action lawsuits and offering customers a new battery for $29.

But do you really need a new battery?

We spoke with Rob Carter at the Pod Drop for a second opinion about what’s best for consumers.

Hear Carter's input in the video above.

There's also now a problem with a chip that is in users' Apple phones, tablets and laptops.

The company recently confirmed that all iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by two processor flaws, called Spectre and Meltdown.

Apple said it has released patches to defend against Meltdown in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2.

Apple will release patches in its Safari browser to help defend against Spectre "in the coming days."

The company is also working on other fixes that users should watch for.

In the meantime, the company said that devices and applications should be kept up-to-date to help keep hackers from exploiting the flaw. The company also advised users to only download apps from the App Store or other trusted sources, as malicious apps could pose risks.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.