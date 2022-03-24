Disney’s Minnie Van transportation service returning soon

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced its Minnie Van transportation service will be returning to the resort this summer.

The company made the announcement through a fun video on TikTok, but didn’t give an exact date as to when guests would be able to use the service.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Minnie Van service, which is operated through a partnership with ride-sharing service, Lyft, first debuted in 2017. The service was put on pause alongside a number of other things when the theme parks were forced to close in 2020.

Ad

When the service returns, guests at a number of resorts can arrange their own private Disney vehicle right from the Lyft app on their smartphone.

Disney said the service accommodates up to six guests and provides two versatile car seats, so even the smallest of passengers can travel in style.

Click here to learn more about the Minnie Van transportation service from the Walt Disney World website.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.