Tickets and dates announced for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando’s premier fall event, is set to return this year for a record-breaking 43 nights, the company announced last week.

Beginning Sept. 2, guests will be able to experience 10 all-new haunted houses, five terrorizing scare zones and two incredible live shows.

“Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event – but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more,” Universal described in a news release.

This year marks 31 years for the annual event, which draws thousands of people to Central Florida each fall. In addition to the popular haunted houses, guests will also get the chance to try delicious food and drinks inspired by the event’s haunts and shop the latest merchandise.

Single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now.

Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200, based on a seven-night stay, with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the fun. This package also includes the popular “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day Ticket” offer that gives guests five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks.

its time to summon your scream squad https://t.co/E5MsMj6NY0 pic.twitter.com/yHggEMUzaT — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) March 24, 2022

Universal said special ticket upgrades, including R.I.P. guided tour experiences and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tours, are available now.

Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights, including haunted house themes and other ticket upgrades, will be announced at a later date.

This year’s event will run through Halloween night.

Halloween Horror Nights merchandise arrives on March 24, 2022 (WKMG)

In celebration of tickets going on sale, Universal Orlando rolled out special merchandise that guests can buy in the park and online.

Halloween Horror Nights merchandise arrives on March 24, 2022 (WKMG)

Guests can purchase a special HHN shirt that displays the slogan “never go alone” along with a special blood-stained ornament. Both can be found at the Five and Dime gift shop in Universal Studios Florida, and All Hallows Voodoo Boutique in Islands of Adventure.

Halloween Horror Nights merchandise arrives on March 24, 2022 (WKMG)

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

