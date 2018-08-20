Family of 15-year-old boy killed at Eastpointe house party speaks out

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A 15-year old boy was killed when someone opens fire during a house party in Eastpointe.

De’Ijuan Williams was one of three people shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“The last time I saw my son ... he deceased," Landrew Bell said. "That’s not a good feeling."

Bell said he still can’t believe that his son De’Ijuan is dead. It’s a feeling, Bell said, he wishes he could shake off.

“Unexplainable, when you lose somebody at the age of 15,” Bell said.

Bell said his son was at a house party on Saturday night when things got of control.

“It was a kid party. An altercation broke out, shots were fired, and my son didn’t make it back home," Bell said. "He was an innocent bystander.”

Bell said the fact that his son was an innocent bystander is what hurts the most. Bell said Williams loved his family, school and sports.

“Caring, brothers, family, everything I wanted him to be. To be a basketball player, and he’s good. He’s real good,” Bell said of his late son.

Unfortunately, he won’t be able to pursue that dream or any of his dreams, and Bell has a message for his son’s killer.

“For all of those who know something that knows De’Ijuan and knowing he was there, knowing he didn’t deserve that," Bell said. "Speak up. You were man enough to shoot, be a man to just come forward.

The family has started this GoFundMe account. You can donate here.



