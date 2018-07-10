Top Stories

See the Voters' Choice in the 'Nightlife' category. Are your favorites in the Top 5?

Vote 4 the Best: your votes can change which local businesses come out on top!

By Ted Mecke - Creative Services Intern

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Nightlife categories as of 1 p.m. on July 10. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.


Beer Selection:

  1. Bierkeller Tavern and Eatery
  2. Northside Bar & Grill
  3. Brown Iron Brewhouse
  4. Brooks Brewing
  5. Stonewood Smokehouse & BBQ


Brewpub:

  1. Sherwood Brewing Company
  2. Brooks Brewing
  3. Dragonmead Microbrewery
  4. Baffin Brewing Company
  5. Batch Brewing Company


Cigar Bar:

  1. Stray Cat Lounge
  2. Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky's Lounge
  3. Jenuwine Cigar Bar
  4. Stix Martini & Cigar Bar
  5. La Casa Bar


Happy Hour:

  1. 54 West
  2. Brownies On The Lake
  3. My Place Bar and Grill
  4. Wintergarden Tavern
  5. Tom's Oyster Bar


Irish Pub:

  1. Blarney Stone Pub
  2. Nancy Whiskey's Detroit
  3. Three Blind Mice Irish Pub
  4. Sean O'Callaghan's
  5. Dooley's Roseville



Late Night Eats:

  1. Passport Pizza N' Ribs
  2. Lafayette Coney Island
  3. Ram's Horn Restaurant
  4. My Place Bar and Grill
  5. National Coney Island


Live Music:

  1. STRAY CAT LOUNGE
  2. On the Rocks Bar & Grill
  3. Bumpers Landing
  4. Cliff Bell's
  5. Three Blind Mice Irish Pub


Neighborhood Bar:

  1. 54 West
  2. Big League Brews
  3. Biggs Bar & Grill
  4. Sherwood Brewing Company
  5. Bumpers Landing


Sports Bar

  1. Big League Brews
  2. Champions Sports Grill
  3. CICCARELLI'S Sports Bar
  4. Sports Venue
  5. HopCat


And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best! 


 