See the Voters' Choice in the 'Nightlife' category. Are your favorites in the Top 5?

Beer Selection:

Bierkeller Tavern and Eatery Northside Bar & Grill Brown Iron Brewhouse Brooks Brewing Stonewood Smokehouse & BBQ



Brewpub:

Sherwood Brewing Company Brooks Brewing Dragonmead Microbrewery Baffin Brewing Company Batch Brewing Company



Cigar Bar:

Stray Cat Lounge Livonia Cigar Bar A Smoky's Lounge Jenuwine Cigar Bar Stix Martini & Cigar Bar La Casa Bar



Happy Hour:

54 West Brownies On The Lake My Place Bar and Grill Wintergarden Tavern Tom's Oyster Bar



Irish Pub:

Blarney Stone Pub Nancy Whiskey's Detroit Three Blind Mice Irish Pub Sean O'Callaghan's Dooley's Roseville





Late Night Eats:

Passport Pizza N' Ribs Lafayette Coney Island Ram's Horn Restaurant My Place Bar and Grill National Coney Island



Live Music:

STRAY CAT LOUNGE On the Rocks Bar & Grill Bumpers Landing Cliff Bell's Three Blind Mice Irish Pub



Neighborhood Bar:

54 West Big League Brews Biggs Bar & Grill Sherwood Brewing Company Bumpers Landing



Sports Bar

Big League Brews Champions Sports Grill CICCARELLI'S Sports Bar Sports Venue HopCat



