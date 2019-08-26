2 pedestrians killed in crash on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police in Farmington Hills are asking for witnesses to come forward after two people were killed by a car Sunday night on 12 Mile Road.

It happened about 10 p.m. on 12 Mile Road west of Orchard Lake Road. Witnesses told police the victims were attempting to cross the road when they were struck.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to police.

