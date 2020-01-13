EB I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue closed ‘indefinitely’ due to investigation, cleanup of green ooze
Eastbound I-696 closed in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue in Madison Heights has been closed “indefinitely” due to the ongoing investigation and cleanup of green ooze that leaked onto the highway, officials said.
UPDATE: Liquids resembling green ooze on I-696 found in several pits at Detroit building, officials say
Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said the ramp will remain closed indefinitely. The right lane of the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will also be closed indefinitely, according to MDOT.
Traffic on westbound I-696 will not be affected, officials said.
The Environmental Protection Agency is evaluating test results of water and soil samples taken from near Electro-Plating Services. Test results from inside the building revealed high levels of PFOS.
MORE:
- Discovery of substance on I-696 leads to multi-county contamination investigation
- Trial begins for building owner in Madison Heights I-696 green ooze case
- Officials suspect Detroit building contains same chemical found on I-696
Previous coverage
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.