36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Traffic

EB I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue closed ‘indefinitely’ due to investigation, cleanup of green ooze

Eastbound I-696 closed in Madison Heights

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Madison Heights, Oakland County, I-696, Couzens Avenue, Green Ooze, Local, Local 10 Investigates
Green substance from condemned Madison Heights business oozes onto I-696
Green substance from condemned Madison Heights business oozes onto I-696

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue in Madison Heights has been closed “indefinitely” due to the ongoing investigation and cleanup of green ooze that leaked onto the highway, officials said.

UPDATE: Liquids resembling green ooze on I-696 found in several pits at Detroit building, officials say

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said the ramp will remain closed indefinitely. The right lane of the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will also be closed indefinitely, according to MDOT.

Traffic on westbound I-696 will not be affected, officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency is evaluating test results of water and soil samples taken from near Electro-Plating Services. Test results from inside the building revealed high levels of PFOS.

MORE:

Previous coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: