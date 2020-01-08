Discovery of green substance on I-696 leads to multi-county contamination investigation

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The discovery of a green substance seeping onto I-696 in Madison Heights last month led to an investigation into just how far contamination may have spread.

The substance, identified as hexavalent chromium, was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Dec. 20, 2019.

Where is it coming from?

Officials said the substance is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road, which was the site of a massive cleanup in 2016 due to improperly stored hazardous waste.

The business had been cited by state officials for lack of compliance for nearly two decades before it was finally permanently closed after the complaints received in 2016.

Inspectors previously found an estimated 5,000 containers of hazardous waste and materials that were improperly stored, unlabeled, open and corroded or in very poor condition at Electro-Plating Services.

Below are photos of what officials found inside the business at that time:

The business owner, Gary Sayers, headed to prison recently after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

How did it get there?

Officials said the substance moved from the basement of the business into the ground, where it contaminated groundwater. From there, it made its way to a drain that goes to the freeway.

It was oozing from the embankment.

Officials say a substance leaking onto I-696 is from Electro-Plating Services, a condemned Madison Heights business. (WDIV)

What is it?

The substance was identified as hexavalent chromium.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said there is no threat to drinking water, but that there are high levels of multiple contaminants in the soil and groundwater near the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services.

Chromium, trichloroethylene (TCE) and cyanide were all discovered near the building.

Hexavalent chromium was found at at 0.14 milligrams per liter. The standard for drinking water is 0.10 milligrams per liter.

The storm sewer eventually enters Lake St. Clair miles away, EGLE said. By the time the substance would get to the lake, “concentrations would be well below detectable levels although still a significant concern for incremental accumulation in the ecosystem,” EGLE said.

Hexavalent chromium is often produced during industrial processes. The chemical is known to cause cancer and targets the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to the EGLE, the “release likely contributed contaminants to the storm sewer system before it was discovered.”

A green substance oozes onto I-696 in Madison Heights. (WDIV)

How far did it spread?

Officials are trying to determine how far the contamination has spread.

The Environmental Protection Agency had crews digging and taking soil samples from about 20 feet into the ground near the site on Jan. 6 to see how deep the contamination went.

The samples will be sent to a lab to determine how deep the hexavalent chromium and other chemicals have spread through the ground and through the water. Investigators can’t speculate how long the Madison Heights site has been leaking.

Officials are awaiting those results.

The drain system on the freeway dumps into the Clinton River, which eventually leads to Lake St. Clair, so officials say it is likely the substance made it to the lake.

Other concerns

Meanwhile, the investigation has led crews to other sites, including property Sayers owns and a building in Detroit.

Officials said they found an increase in scrap metal and empty containers since a 2017 visit to Sayers’ Deckerville property.

An empty 300 gallon plastic tote was found in a creek on the property. State investigators said the water in the creek is clear,

Initial reports indicated no hazardous waste, but the EGLE has been at the site investigating again. Crews are expected to return to the site in a couple of weeks with gear to see if anything is buried at the property.

A Detroit fire inspector was at the Commonwealth Industry building Jan. 7 in connection with the contamination investigation after receiving a tip that Sayers may have stored hazardous chemicals there.

Officials received a tip that hazard chemicals may have been stored at the Commonwealth Industry building in Detroit.

The building on Commonwealth Street, west of the Lodge Freeway and north of I-94, appears to now be empty.

Public record searches show the building was at one point owned by Gary Sayers.

The Detroit Fire Department has contacted someone associated with the Detroit building, and crews will be going inside next week to investigate.

What is being done?

The far right lane of eastbound I-696 at Couzens Road has been closed since Dec. 20.

The immediate threat was handled, but officials have been working on a long-term solution.

Tricia Edwards, with the EPA, said the cleanup is going to take time because there is a lot of clay in the area, and the substance is traveling onto the clay.

“The green liquid has significantly impacted the embankment where it came out, so we will be working with partners to see what sort of remediation will be required to clean that up,” Greenberg said.

A basement sump was being used collect and remove water from the basement into a portable tank, Greenberg said. She said it reduces the water migrating off site.

It is a temporary system that will remain under oversight from the EPA and EGLE until a long-term solution is in place.

Cleanup efforts underway include:

Daily vacuuming of nearby catch basins.

Maintenance and inspection of sump pumps collecting contaminated water from both inside the facility and on the highway embankment.

Daily monitoring of air in the building using hand-held monitors.

Preparing for the impact of rain and freezing weather.

Crews have been cleaning up a substance that seeped onto I-696 in Madison Heights. (WDIV)

Legislators release statement

On Monday, Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) and Rep. Jim Ellison (D-Royal Oak) issued the following joint statement:

“The news this weekend of a hazardous waste oozing on I-696 in Madison Heights is alarming. We’ve been communicating with those who are working to contain and clean up the site and are grateful for their swift response in monitoring this issue. Preventable situations such as this are why we must act with urgency to enforce stronger policies to hold polluters accountable and protect our residents. As our constituents join with their loved ones this week during the holiday season, we will continue to work with local, state and federal officials on cleanup efforts and will ensure residents are informed of any development of this ongoing situation."

Sen. Paul Wojno (D-Warren) and members of the Macomb legislative delegation released this statement:

“The news that hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen, was seeping onto I-696 on Friday is yet another wakeup call that we must take environmental threats seriously. Whether it’s chromium-6, PFAS or lead, we are facing a serious public health crisis in this country because these chemicals can leach into soil and contaminate our water supply. There is no room for complacency in situations like this. Our Macomb legislative delegation is working to ensure clean-up efforts are conducted properly, that Lake St. Clair is protected and those responsible are held accountable, and that the public is kept informed as additional information is provided to us."

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller also released a statement:

“Michigan EGLE and EPA were quickly on the job and engaged in this clean up on what was essentially a holiday weekend. This issue points out the need to monitor and have a means to capture the storm water off our major freeways – which amounts to millions of gallons of water per year directly entering into Lake St. Clair and the Great Lake system,” Miller said. “This cleanup will continue through the holiday week and we appreciate this dedication. While we applaud the actions taken initially to clean up the business site where this hexavalent chromium was illegally stored, we are concerned by initial reports that the groundwater around this business was not tested or remediated, allowing this leakage on to I-696 to occur. It has been reported that $1.5 million was spent on this clean up, so to hear that the groundwater wasn’t at least tested, that raises concerns. We cannot continue to operate the way that we have in the past. The Great Lakes are a world treasure and we must work together to serve as their guardians. A single drop of this chromium 6 contamination that might enter the lake is one drop too much."