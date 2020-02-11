I-94 to close 2 weekends straight for East Grand Boulevard overpass demolition

DETROIT – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Tuesday that contract crews will be demolishing the East Grand Boulevard overpass on consecutive weekends this month.

The initial closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

The demolition will require closing eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) for the weekend.

All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb 17.

Due to the size and complexity of removing the overpass, eastbound and westbound I-94 are scheduled to be closed the following weekend, Feb. 21-24, to complete the demolition process.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Grand River Avenue to Mt. Elliot Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Due to the size and complexity of removing the overpass, eastbound and westbound I-94 are scheduled to be closed the following weekend, Feb. 21-24, to complete the demolition process, MDOT said. All times, ramp restrictions and detours will remain the same.

MDOT said all work on this $16 million project is scheduled to be completed in late fall. The new East Grand Boulevard bridge will replace the current structure built in 1956. Vehicular traffic will be detoured to the Chene Street overpass during this replacement project.