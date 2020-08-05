Detroit man arrested in North Allis Township for carrying concealed weapons

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit man was arrested in North Allis Township on July 29 after Michigan State Police found several weapons during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped Carlos Alberto Leal, 23, and the 19-year-old female driver, both from Detroit, at the intersection of North Allis Highway and M-211 at about 8:20 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at the intersection.

A search of the passenger side of the vehicle recovered two loaded 9 mm handguns and brass knuckles.

The female driver provided troopers a state ID and was issued a citation for driving without a license. Leal, who had several outstanding warrants, was arrested and taken to Presque Isle County Jail. He is charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon. His bond is set at $50,000, 10 percent.

The female driver is scheduled to appear on Aug. 11 in the 89th District Court for an appearance citation for no operator’s license.