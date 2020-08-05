Vehicle crashes near DTE power plant in Monroe, found submerged in reservoir

MONROE, Mich. – A vehicle was found submerged in a reservoir near the DTE Energy power plant in Monroe on Tuesday night after a traffic crash, Monroe Police Department officials said.

Police responded to the crash at about 8:15 p.m. and indicated that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence on East Front Street before going into the water. When police arrived at the scene, the vehicle was completely submerged and not visible to investigators.

Police believe the driver was inside as the vehicle submerged, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was called to assist in recovery.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, police were in the process of recovering the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer McKenzie at 734-243-7585.