I-375 project in Detroit: MDOT to host virtual outreach event, public hearing

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a virtual outreach event and in-person public hearing regarding the Environmental Assessment (EA) for proposed changes on I-375 in Detroit.

MDOT said the project extends from Mack Avenue to Atwater Street and “transforms the urban below-grade freeway into a street-level boulevard.” The virtual outreach event and public hearing will allow interested parties the opportunity to view potential changes and make formal documented comments.

Virtual outreach event details:

6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Register here for virtual event

In-person public hearing details:

4-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

The 4-5 p.m. hour is reserved for senior citizens or individuals at high risk for COVID-19.

The 5-8 p.m. time frame is by appointment only. All state guidelines for public health and safety will be followed, including wearing a mask, social distancing and not attending if feeling ill.

Register in advance online or by calling 517-335-4381 to reserve a time.

WHERE: Former UAW/GM Center for HR, 200 Walker St., Detroit, MI 48207

I-375 project details

From MDOT:

“The I-375 improvement project is designed to address the deterioration of existing bridges and pavement and a functionally obsolete interchange design with an appropriate solution that considers safety, operations and costs while improving connectivity for all users, makes the corridor walkable and supports future economic development plans for the city. Additional information is available on the project website at www.Michigan.gov/I375study.”