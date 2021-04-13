Driver dies after crash involving semi in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. – A violent crash Monday involving a semi truck has left a woman dead in Romulus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Van Born and Wayne Roads. Police said the semi was traveling south on Wayne Road when it collided with the car.

Police are trying to determine which vehicle had the right of way at the time.

The woman driver the car died from her injuries. A 15-year-old girl was in serious condition, as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

