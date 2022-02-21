Michigan pothole season: How to report potholes, damage mitigation tips

The freezing and thawing of Michigan’s winter season is wreaking havoc on the roads once again.

Pothole season is in full effect, especially after a couple of larger snowstorms, plenty of rain and ice, and a few days above freezing.

So you have a big, annoying pothole near you, or in your commute? You can report it. Use MDOT’s Report a Pothole form or call 888-296-4546 to report potholes on state roads.

Most state roads begin with M, I or US designations (e.g., I-75, M-28, US-23). Your report will be forwarded to the appropriate MDOT region office for action. (Fill out the form here)

To report other potholes, contact your county road commission or local municipality:

Note: Reporting a pothole is not equivalent to submitting a claim for damages. If you believe your vehicle has been damaged on a state trunkline, find the online damage claim procedure and form.

Tips for dealing with potholes from MDOT

Be vigilant – extra vigilant

Stating the obvious, it’s best to avoid hitting potholes whenever possible. That’s easier to do if you’re driving cautiously, and not tailgating, so you have more time to see and react to any potholes you’re approaching.

Potholes aren’t always obvious in the daylight; they’re even harder to spot in the dark. Make sure your headlights are working and your windshield is clear.

Be extra cautious around puddles - they could be potholes filled with water. Since water is a critical component to forming potholes, that puddle may be at work creating one as you drive through it.

Keep a firm grip on your steering wheel as potholes can cause your vehicle to change direction suddenly. Don’t swerve into an occupied lane. No one wants pothole damage to escalate to a collision causing further damage or injury.

Vehicle maintenance helps

Unquestionably, hitting potholes can damage your vehicle. However, there are some things you can do to keep it to a minimum.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Over- or under-inflated tires fare worse when they tangle with a pothole. Tires showing excessive wear or bulges in the sidewalls won’t hold up as well to potholes, either.

Have your vehicle’s suspension and steering components checked out by a qualified mechanic. Steering that is in good condition and responsive can help you avoid hitting potholes. Remember that shocks, struts and springs in good shape help cushion the blow.

There’s a technique

There are often two schools of thought on driving through potholes: speeding up to “jump” over them and jamming the brakes hard to hit them as slowly as possible. Both might work occasionally but the best way is somewhere in between.

If you see a pothole ahead and can’t safely steer to avoid it, it’s best to slow down, then release the brakes before you hit the pothole. This helps to reduce the speed at impact as well as give your suspension the full range of travel to absorb the impact. If you can’t avoid the pothole, straighten your wheel to hit it squarely and roll through. Hitting a pothole at an angle can transfer the energy of impact in ways more likely to damage your vehicle.

You hit one. Now what?

Tire and wheel damage are common in pothole hits. Look them over for obvious damage. Is your car now pulling one way or the other? You may need to get your steering realigned. Is your vehicle now “bottoming out” or bouncing? That could be damaged suspension. You probably should get your vehicle checked out and repaired, if necessary. A properly maintained vehicle can help you avoid all sorts of road hazards.

