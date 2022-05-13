80º

Construction of 2 roundabouts in White Lake Township delayed until 2023

Project to be rebid

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The planned construction of two roundabouts in White Lake Township has been delayed until 2023, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC).

The roundabouts are set to be built at the Elizabeth Lake Road and Teggerdine Road intersection, and the Elisabeth Lake Road and Oxbow Lake Road intersection.

The construction is being delayed because when RCOC sought contractors to bid on the project, only one responded and the bid was 50% above RCOC’s engineer’s estimate. The project will be rebid and the county expects it to be constructed next year.

“This is a perfect example of what is happening in the road construction industry,” said RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar. “These are difficult times. We’re seeing steep increases in prices in everything from fuel to labor to road-building materials. All that means our already insufficient road funding accomplishes even less, further exacerbating the road-funding crisis we were already facing.”

