Metro Detroit could see most road construction ever this summer: Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is saying Metro Detroit will see the most construction it’s ever seen this summer.

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said it’s because of a variety of reasons.

“No. one, that gas tax that passed a few years ago, that took a few years before it started coming in. It’s coming in. We got extra money from the governor because to fix the damn roads, then we are also getting federal money from Washington to help with our infrastructure as well,” Cross said.

The federal money needs to be used, or we could lose it, which is why there will be multiple projects happening all at once.

Here are this summers biggest projects:

Detroit (full closures)

SB I-375, I-75 to Jefferson closed 6/6 to 6/10 for repaving .

NB M-39 closed US-12 to McNichols – weekend of June 4-5

SB M-39 closed 8 Mile to US-12 weekend of June 11-12

I-75 closed Ambassador Bridge to Springwells weekend of June 18-20 for Junction St bridge demo

EB I-94 ramp to NB I-75 closed 5/31 to 6/19 for bridge work. Detour uses EB I-94 and SB M-10 to NB I-75.

NB and SB I-75 from Caniff to Warren – left lane closed through 6/30. Left two lanes on I-75 from East Grand Blvd to Warren closed 9 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday 6/1 to set this up.

EB I-96 ramp to EB I-94 – ramp remains closed through 7/30 for work on Grand River Ave bridge over I-94.

WB I-94 ramp to I-96 – ramp reopens Friday 5/27. The Trumbull on ramp to WB I-94 also reopens on Friday.

M-8 under I-75 – Left 2 lanes closed through 9/2 in each direction

Macomb County

M-59/94 interchange – EB 59 closing Town Center and ramp closures – using 21 Mile as detour

Oakland County

I-96 Kent Lake to Wixom Rd plan on 2 lanes open through end of year

WB I-696 Greenfield to Lincoln 3 lanes closed 1 lane open 6/4-6/5 weather permitting. Greenfield Rd entrance ramp closed with this work.

Toward Genesee County but, NB/SB I-75 Oakland County Line to I-475, 1 LANE OPEN, 6/1-6/2(Wednesday-Thursday) 9am-3pm. Traffic shift 1 lane closed 2 lanes open 6/2-6/27.

Wayne County

SB 275 CLOSING next weekend June 3-6, then SB ramp to WB M14 closing for a month and the WB 96/14 ramps to SB also closing thru early Sept.

NB M-39 closing June, 4th, Mich to McNichols, following wknd SB closing

The majority of these projects are set to wrap up in the fall. However, MDOT says they will work as long as the weather allows.

“If we have a nice, warm fall that will go into November, early December. We’ll continue working all the way through that,” Cross said.

