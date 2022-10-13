Westbound I-94 reopens in Detroit after live electrical wire blocked traffic for 2 hours

The westbound lanes of I-94 have reopened near Downtown Detroit after a live electrical wire blocked traffic for about two hours.

Crews roped off I-94 at the Lodge Freeway around 9 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 13) because a live electrical wire was hanging across the westbound lanes and preventing vehicles from getting through.

The westbound lanes were closed for about two hours while Motor City Electric cut the wire. The freeway reopened around 11:35 a.m.

The eastbound lanes were shut down briefly to remove the rest of the wire. They have also reopened.

Officials aren’t sure what caused the wire to fall of the bridge.