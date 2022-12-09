Weekend construction guide: Closures on I-75 in Detroit and I-94 in Macomb County

DETROIT – MDOT has released information on closures across Metro Detroit starting Friday.

Some work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed.

I-75 in Detroit

Bridging North America will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets to set bridge beams as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. Detours will be posted.

Northbound I-75 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-75 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-75 will have one lane open from I-96 to Brush Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) ramps to northbound I-75, and the Grand River/Cass Avenue and Rosa Parks entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will close.

I-94 in Macomb County

Eastbound and westbound I-94 will have one lane open at M-59 for bridge work from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound M-59 and the westbound M-59 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed.

Special event closures

Northbound and southbound M-15 will be closed from Waldon to Miller roads (downtown Clarkston) from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday.

Rochester Road will be closed from University to 2nd streets (downtown Rochester) from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday.

I-75 closure in Detroit Dec. 12 - 22

Intermittent double lane closures on southbound I-75 from M-8 (Davison Freeway) to Caniff and on northbound I-75 from Holbrook to M-8 daily from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. until Dec. 22.

There will also be intermittent ramp closures on eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75, and the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-8.

