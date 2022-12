A jackknifed semi truck on westbound I-96 on Dec. 23, 2022.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A jackknifed semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-96 in Wayne County on Friday morning.

The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) between Beech Daly and Telegraph roads.

All westbound lanes are blocked.

No additional information has been revealed.