View: Oakland County shares list of road construction projects for 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. – It’s road construction season in Oakland County and officials have released the list of what’s expected to get done this year.
Oakland County has planned resurfacings, construction of three new roundabouts, paving a gravel road, three bridge maintenance projects, five culvert replacements and other simple resurfacing projects.
Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) Managing Director Dennis Kolar said the increased number of road improvement projects in Oakland County is tied to an increase in state road funding approved by the state Legislature. The funding started coming in during 2017 and was phased in over six years.
“In a continuation of the efforts of the last six years, this year’s program includes a lot of work that will significantly improve road safety and conditions across the county,” Kolar said. “While we still have a lot of work to do on our roads, construction programs like this one, and the improvements we have made over the last six years, mean the roads are in far better condition than they otherwise would have been.”
View the list of Oakland County road projects for 2023
Here is a list of all the RCOC projects expected to be completed this year. The total cost for road projects in 2023 is expected to be $78.518 million.
Repair, rehabilitate and resurface
These projects include repairing the road base and adding 3 to 4 inches of new asphalt.
- Grand River Avenue from Napier to Wixom in Wixom (includes extending center, left-turn lane). Project to start in 2023 and finish in 2024. It is expected to cost $53 million.
- Orchard Lake Road south of Commerce Road to west of Middlebelt Road (includes lane reconfiguration) in Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, Orchard Lake Village and West Bloomfield Township. It is expected to cost $3.1 million.
- Walton Boulevard from Clintonville to Pontiac city limits in Waterford Township. It is expected to cost $4.7 million.
- Avon Road from Dequindre Road to 23 Mile Road (including a roundabout at 23 Mile/Dequindre). Intersection (paid for primarily and constructed by the Great Lakes Water Authority) It is expected to cost the RCOC $1.5 million.
- John R Road from 14 Mile Road to Maple in Troy. It is expected to cost $3.2 million.
Roundabouts, intersection improvements
- Orion Road at Stoney Creek Road in Orion Twp. (Roundabout construction). Expected to cost $1.9 million.
- Greenfield Road at Normandy Road in Beverly Hills/Royal Oak. (Roundabout construction). Expected to cost $1.65 million
- Hadley Road at Oakwood Road in Brandon Twp. (Extending left-turn lanes/culvert replacement). Expected to cost $1.9 million.
- Eaton Road at Davisburg Road in Springfield Twp. (Pave approach). Expected to cost $250,000.
Pave gravel road
- Waldon Road, Clintonville to Baldwin in Independence and Orion townships. Expected to cost $13 million.
Bridge replacement
- Dutton Road over the Paint Creek in Oakland Twp./Rochester Hills. Expected to cost $3 million.
Bridge preventative maintenance
- Parkdale Road over the Stoney Creek in Rochester. Expected to cost $150,000
- Novi Road over the CSX Railroad in Novi. Expected to cost $150,000
- Grand River Avenue over Kent Lake Road in Lyon Twp. Expected to cost $150,000.
Culvert replacements
- Oxbow Lake Road over the Huron River in White Lake Twp. Expected to cost $1.2 million.
- Middlebelt Road over the Shiawassee Drain in Farmington Hills. Expected to cost $500,000.
- Bear Creek Court over Bear Creek in Oakland Twp. Expected to cost $850,000.
- Perry Lake Road over the Clinton River in Independence Twp. Expected to cost $455,000.
- Grand River Ave. over a tributary to Kent Lake in Lyon Twp. Expected to cost $450,000.
Projects carried over from 2022
- Novi Road, Nine Mile to Ten Mile in Novi (Repair, rehabilitate and resurface). Expected to cost $4.5 million
- Elizabeth Lake Road at Oxbow Lake Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout). Expected to cost $900,000.
- Elizabeth Lake Road at Teggerdine Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout). Expected to cost $975,000.
- Cooley Lake Road over the Huron River in Commerce Twp. and White Lake Twp. (bridge replacement). Expected to cost $1.8 million.
- Ten Mile Road, Meadowbrook to Haggerty in Novi (repair, rehabilitate and resurface; addition of a center, left-turn lane; replacement of two culverts). Expected to cost $9.5 million
- Fourteen Mile Road, Dequindre to I-75 on the Troy/Madison Heights border (repair, rehabilitate and resurface). Expected to cost $5.5 million.
Other projects
- Dill Drive, Waterford Twp. (Resurface and fix drainage; March letting, summer work). Expected to cost $538,000.
Simple resurfacing projects
These projects are also known as preservation overlays.
- Wixom Road, south of Old Wixom to north of I-96 in Wixom
- Oxbow Lake Road, Elizabeth Lake Road to Cooley Lake Road in White Lake Twp.
- Drahner Road, Sanders to M-24 in Oxford Twp.
- Novi Road, south of Twelve Mile to Grand River in Novi
- Napier Road, Eight Mile to Nine Mile on the Novi/Lyon Twp. border
- Nine Mile Road, Chubb to Napier in Lyon Twp.
- Eight Mile Road, Napier to Taft, Novi, Northville and Northville Twp.
- Martin Parkway/Martin Road, Pontiac Trail to Richardson in Commerce Twp.
- Davisburg Road, Eaton to Bridge Lake in Springfield Twp.
- Orion Road, Rochester Road to Flint St. in Rochester Hills, Oakland Twp. and Orion Twp.
- Belford Road, Holly Road to end of the pavement in Holly Twp.
- East Holly Road, Maple to Rood in Holly Twp. and the Village of Holly
- Twelve Mile Road, Northwestern Highway to Inkster in Southfield
- Thirteen Mile Road, Inkster to Telegraph in the Village of Franklin
- Middlebelt Road, I-696 to Maple in Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield Twp.
- Lansdowne Road, Williams Lake to Hatchery in Waterford Twp.
- Fourteen Mile Road, Walled Lake Dr. to Haggerty Road in Walled Lake/Novi and Commerce Twp.
- Holcomb Road, Davisburg to Ellis in Springfield Twp.
- Gunn Road, Rochester east to the end of the pavement, Oakland Twp.