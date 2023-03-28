View: Oakland County shares list of road construction projects for 2023

FILE -- Orange construction barrels. The Road Commission for Oakland County released a list of 2023 road construction projects.

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. – It’s road construction season in Oakland County and officials have released the list of what’s expected to get done this year.

Oakland County has planned resurfacings, construction of three new roundabouts, paving a gravel road, three bridge maintenance projects, five culvert replacements and other simple resurfacing projects.

Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) Managing Director Dennis Kolar said the increased number of road improvement projects in Oakland County is tied to an increase in state road funding approved by the state Legislature. The funding started coming in during 2017 and was phased in over six years.

“In a continuation of the efforts of the last six years, this year’s program includes a lot of work that will significantly improve road safety and conditions across the county,” Kolar said. “While we still have a lot of work to do on our roads, construction programs like this one, and the improvements we have made over the last six years, mean the roads are in far better condition than they otherwise would have been.”

View the list of Oakland County road projects for 2023

Here is a list of all the RCOC projects expected to be completed this year. The total cost for road projects in 2023 is expected to be $78.518 million.

Repair, rehabilitate and resurface

These projects include repairing the road base and adding 3 to 4 inches of new asphalt.

Grand River Avenue from Napier to Wixom in Wixom (includes extending center, left-turn lane). Project to start in 2023 and finish in 2024. It is expected to cost $53 million.

Orchard Lake Road south of Commerce Road to west of Middlebelt Road (includes lane reconfiguration) in Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, Orchard Lake Village and West Bloomfield Township. It is expected to cost $3.1 million.

Walton Boulevard from Clintonville to Pontiac city limits in Waterford Township. It is expected to cost $4.7 million.

Avon Road from Dequindre Road to 23 Mile Road (including a roundabout at 23 Mile/Dequindre). Intersection (paid for primarily and constructed by the Great Lakes Water Authority) It is expected to cost the RCOC $1.5 million.

John R Road from 14 Mile Road to Maple in Troy. It is expected to cost $3.2 million.

Roundabouts, intersection improvements

Orion Road at Stoney Creek Road in Orion Twp. (Roundabout construction). Expected to cost $1.9 million.

Greenfield Road at Normandy Road in Beverly Hills/Royal Oak. (Roundabout construction). Expected to cost $1.65 million

Hadley Road at Oakwood Road in Brandon Twp. (Extending left-turn lanes/culvert replacement). Expected to cost $1.9 million.

Eaton Road at Davisburg Road in Springfield Twp. (Pave approach). Expected to cost $250,000.

Pave gravel road

Waldon Road, Clintonville to Baldwin in Independence and Orion townships. Expected to cost $13 million.

Bridge replacement

Dutton Road over the Paint Creek in Oakland Twp./Rochester Hills. Expected to cost $3 million.

Bridge preventative maintenance

Parkdale Road over the Stoney Creek in Rochester. Expected to cost $150,000

Novi Road over the CSX Railroad in Novi. Expected to cost $150,000

Grand River Avenue over Kent Lake Road in Lyon Twp. Expected to cost $150,000.

Culvert replacements

Oxbow Lake Road over the Huron River in White Lake Twp. Expected to cost $1.2 million.

Middlebelt Road over the Shiawassee Drain in Farmington Hills. Expected to cost $500,000.

Bear Creek Court over Bear Creek in Oakland Twp. Expected to cost $850,000.

Perry Lake Road over the Clinton River in Independence Twp. Expected to cost $455,000.

Grand River Ave. over a tributary to Kent Lake in Lyon Twp. Expected to cost $450,000.

Projects carried over from 2022

Novi Road , Nine Mile to Ten Mile in Novi (Repair, rehabilitate and resurface). Expected to cost $4.5 million

Elizabeth Lake Road at Oxbow Lake Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout). Expected to cost $900,000.

Elizabeth Lake Road at Teggerdine Road in White Lake Twp. (roundabout). Expected to cost $975,000.

Cooley Lake Road over the Huron River in Commerce Twp. and White Lake Twp. (bridge replacement). Expected to cost $1.8 million.

Ten Mile Road , Meadowbrook to Haggerty in Novi (repair, rehabilitate and resurface; addition of a center, left-turn lane; replacement of two culverts). Expected to cost $9.5 million

Fourteen Mile Road, Dequindre to I-75 on the Troy/Madison Heights border (repair, rehabilitate and resurface). Expected to cost $5.5 million.

Other projects

Dill Drive, Waterford Twp. (Resurface and fix drainage; March letting, summer work). Expected to cost $538,000.

Simple resurfacing projects

These projects are also known as preservation overlays.