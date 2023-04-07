46º

Detroit police search for driver who killed 59-year-old man, left crash scene

Officials search for driver of blue Chevrolet Impala

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A blue Chevrolet Impala involved in a March 20, 2023, fatal hit-and-run crash in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 59-year-old man and then left the scene.

The crash happened at 8:22 p.m. March 20 in the area of Harper and Annsbury avenues on Detroit’s east side.

Officials said the 59-year-old man was in the roadway when he was struck by a blue Chevrolet Impala. The Impala fled the scene, according to authorities.

The car will have front-end damage due to the collision, police said. It was last seen heading south on Dickerson Avenue, and then east on Chandler Park Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

