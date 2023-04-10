Police arrest 5 suspects involved in stolen vehicle pursuit following crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police have arrested five suspects that were involved in the stolen vehicle pursuit that followed a car crash in Dearborn.

Police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle eastbound on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive on Monday (April 10).

During the attempt, the driver attempted to flee officers while turning north onto Oakwood Blvd and hit two other vehicles in the City of Dearborn.

The people in those vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say two of the five suspects were taken to a Metro Detroit hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a Taser from the suspect’s stolen vehicle.

Dearborn Heights police have arrested five suspects that were involved in the stolen vehicle pursuit that followed a chase and car crash in Dearborn. (Madison Heights Police Department)

The suspects range in age from 15 to 18 years old and reside in Michigan and North Dakota.

“Like many communities, we are experiencing a spike in motor vehicle thefts, and our residents are understandably frustrated,” said Dearborn Heights Chief of police Jerrod S. Hart. “The thefts negatively impact our residents’ quality of life and ability to earn a living.”

Hart continued.

“I would like to thank the women and men of Dearborn Police and Fire Departments for their assistance in this incident. Law enforcement is a team effort with criminals crossing jurisdictional lines to prey on our community members.”

A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash in Dearborn, officials said. (WDIV)

A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash in Dearborn, officials said. (WDIV)