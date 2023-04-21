3 killed in Michigan when 36-year-old man veers into wrong lane, crashes into couple head-on

The scene of an April 21, 2023, crash that killed three people in Higgins Township, Michigan.

HIGGINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were killed Friday in Michigan when a 36-year-old man veered into the wrong lane of a road and crashed head-on into a couple’s car.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Friday, April 21, on Roscommon Road, near East Robinson Lake Road, in Higgins Township.

Michigan State Police officials said a 36-year-old Prudenville man was driving north on Roscommon Road in a 2015 BMW. He veered beyond the southbound lane and continued on the southbound shoulder “for some time,” according to authorities.

When he got back onto the road, he crashed head-on into a 2018 Kia that was heading south.

The driver of the Kia and his wife, both 73-year-old residents of Roscommon, were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The BMW driver was taken to Grayling Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Wreckage from an April 21, 2023, crash that killed three people in Higgins Township, Michigan. (Michigan State Police)