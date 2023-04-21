3 killed in Michigan when 36-year-old man veers into wrong lane, crashes into couple head-on

HIGGINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were killed Friday in Michigan when a 36-year-old man veered into the wrong lane of a road and crashed head-on into a couple’s car.
The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Friday, April 21, on Roscommon Road, near East Robinson Lake Road, in Higgins Township.
Michigan State Police officials said a 36-year-old Prudenville man was driving north on Roscommon Road in a 2015 BMW. He veered beyond the southbound lane and continued on the southbound shoulder “for some time,” according to authorities.
When he got back onto the road, he crashed head-on into a 2018 Kia that was heading south.
The driver of the Kia and his wife, both 73-year-old residents of Roscommon, were pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The BMW driver was taken to Grayling Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries.